AM Joins Chwarae Teg to Celebrate the Success of North Wales Women

Women from across north Wales heard from an inspirational female leader as they collected their Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) certificates at a graduation ceremony.

Ann Jones, AM for Vale of Clwyd and Deputy Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales, presented graduates with their awards at the event, which took place at Chwarae Teg’s office in Colwyn Bay.

She spoke to the women about her career path, her own journey as a woman in politics, the barriers she has faced along the way and how she aims to support women in her current role.

The ILM qualification achieved by the women forms part of Chwarae Teg’s Agile Nation 2 career development programme, which is funded by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government. It is an initiative which helps working women develop knowledge, confidence and skills for team leading or managerial roles.

The dedicated team at Chwarae Teg provides expert coaching, mentoring and accredited training, designed to empower women to reach their potential.

Hosted by Chwarae Teg, the event also included a few words from some of the graduates about their career journeys before, during and beyond the Agile Nation 2 programme.

Rina Evans, Senior Delivery Partner at Chwarae Teg, said:

“The event was a celebration of the women who have participated in the career development programme. We are hugely proud of their achievements as they have not only gained key leadership skills valued by employers, but also developed the confidence and motivation to achieve and prosper in the workplace. “To date, thousands of women have taken part in Wales and achieved pay rises totalling over £3m.”

Ann Jones, AM for Vale of Clwyd and Deputy Presiding Officer of the National Assembly for Wales, said:

“It was an honour to be able to speak to the graduates, share my own story with such aspirational women and to hear about the benefits the career development programme has brought to them. “The Chwarae Teg career programme really does give women the chance to grow and reach their potential, which is vital as we work towards ensuring that women are equally represented at all levels of society and the economy.”

Women interested in joining the programme should visit www.agilenation2.org.uk/for women for further information and eligibility details.