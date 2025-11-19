Alcohol-Free Craft Brewer Celebrates First National Listing in Morrisons

Welsh alcohol-free craft brewer Drop Bear Beer Co. is celebrating its first UK-wide supermarket deal, securing shelf space for its newly released Peach Cut Lager in 475 Morrisons stores.

The 0.5% ABV fruit cut lager will be available in hundreds of stores nationwide in four-packs of 330ml cans (RRP £5).

First launched in July this year, Drop Bear Peach Cut Lager is a “crisp European lager with a smooth stone fruit twist. Peach Cut Lager is cold fermented and packed with juicy peach, resulting in a juicy and sessionable brew.”

The latest deal marks a major milestone for the Swansea-based B Corp™️ brewery, founded in 2019 by Sarah and Joelle Drummond.

Alongside its new Morrisons listing, Drop Bear’s range is already available via Tesco in Wales, as well as Ocado, and East of England Co-op. The brewer also exports to multiple international markets, including Finland and Australia.

Co-founder and Director of Sales and Marketing, Joelle Drummond, said the Morrisons listing was “a breakthrough moment” for the brand and for Welsh brewing.

She said:

“We are proud to share this milestone moment, as it marks the first time Drop Bear will be available on shelves across the UK. As a Welsh business, this achievement is especially meaningful. Wales boasts incredible talent and outstanding food and drink brands, yet gaining visibility on the national stage can be a challenge. Securing this listing demonstrates not only the strength of our products, but the growing recognition of the innovation coming out of Wales.”

Joelle added:

“Peach Cut Lager has had an incredible response since launch, and securing a national listing with Morrisons gives us the opportunity to bring our bold alcohol-free beers to even more consumers across the UK.”

The Morrisons listing forms part of a broader expansion strategy, with the brand targeting mainstream multiples as demand for alcohol-free options continues to rise.

The Low & No category remains one of the fastest-growing parts of the UK beer market, with NielsenIQ data showing continued double-digit value growth. Fruited lagers such as Peach Cut are seen as especially appealing to younger shoppers and flexi-drinkers who are moderating their alcohol intake.

To meet the increasing demand for its beers, Drop Bear has acquired an additional brew house kit, which will come online later this year, significantly increasing the company’s brewing capacity.

Co-founder and Drop Bear’s Managing Director, Sarah Drummond, said: