Airports Take Part in Health and Safety Week Activities

Cardiff and St Athan airports marked UK Airports Health and Safety Week with events and insights for colleagues and partners.

The annual event, which is marked at airports across the UK, runs in partnership with Airport Operators Association (AOA) and is supported by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and aviation services provider, Leidos.

School children from St Athan Primary attended the opening day of activities, getting to see safety vehicles and engaging in activities with the fire service team, including extinguishing a fire.

Airport teams and partners also learned about:

Habitat management

Bird control

Pushing back aircraft with Swissport

Dangers of lithium batteries

Cyber security

CPR and defibrillators

Ceri Mashlan, Operations Director at Cardiff Wales Airport, said:

“It is a pleasure to support the AOA’s UK Airports Safety Week for the ninth year. Safety and security is our number one priority at Cardiff and St Athan airports, where we are focused on maintaining our strong safety culture. Our teams have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in various activities across both airports and it was a privilege to welcome local school children, giving them an experience they will remember.”

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of the Airport Operators Association, the trade body for UK airports, added: