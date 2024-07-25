AI Start-Up Acquired by Global Gaming Giant in ‘Multi-Million’ Deal

A Welsh start-up specialising in AI coaching solutions for competitive gamers has been acquired by global gaming and esports brand GIANTX in a deal described as ‘multi-million'.

The founder of iTero Gaming, Jack Joseph Williams, is a former financial analyst at HSBC who channelled his passion for AI into developing predictive models for esports competition outcomes in his spare time from his small cottage in Cardigan.

This endeavour evolved into iTero Gaming, where he offered decision-making tools for League of Legends players. iTero Gaming launched its app in September 2022, quickly amassing over 10,000 installs, along with five-star reviews and strong user retention rates.

GIANTX said the acquisition represented a significant milestone for the gaming and technology industry, highlighting the growing integration of AI in esports.

It said the deal, which focuses on the title League of Legends, represents the company's ongoing commitment to the global esports community through delivering precise, individualised coaching for gamers looking to enhance their competitive performance.

Jack has become the esports organisation's new Head of Gaming Technology following the acquisition.

Shortly after founding iTero Gaming, Jack joined start-up accelerator, Tramshed Tech. Whilst there, he won Demo Day, up against the region's best start-ups pitching their company to a room of over 100 investors and business leaders.

GIANTX was formed from the amalgamation of London-based Excel Esports and Malaga-based Giants Esports last year. This strategic merger has consolidated the esports organisation's position as a dominant force in global esports, with headquarters in London and Malaga, alongside a state-of-the-art performance centre in Berlin.

Tim Reichert, Co-CEO of GIANTX, said:

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of iTero Gaming to help elevate player performance to new heights. This marks a pivotal moment in GIANTX’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in esports, empowering players worldwide to achieve their competitive best. We are excited to harness this new technology to optimise our team's training during practice to unlock the full potential of our pro players and the global gaming community.”

Jose Diaz, Co-CEO of GIANTX, said:

“We are excited to welcome AI pioneer Jack J to the GIANTX team. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in advancing AI in the gaming industry. The potential to enhance gameplay and provide tailored insights is enormous, and I can't wait to see the positive impact it will have on the gaming community.”

Jack J, Founder of iTero Gaming, said: