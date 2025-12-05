AI Minister Co-Chairs Semiconductor Advisory Panel in South Wales

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan has co-chaired the Semiconductor Advisory Panel for the first time, with industry veteran Dr Jalal Bagherli CBE, as part of a wider visit to the South Wales semiconductor cluster .

The UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel brings together industry leaders, world-class academics and government to drive forward the UK's semiconductor ambitions.

Whilst in Newport, the Minister also visited leading semiconductor firms IQE, KLA and Vishay. Wales is a key hub for UK semiconductor research and manufacturing, supporting over 1,700 jobs and adding around £265 million to the Welsh economy annually.

The visit follows two recent major UK Government announcements. At the Budget, the Chancellor committed £10 million to the South Wales semiconductor cluster, building on the designation of the region as home to a AI Growth Zone – a £10 billion investment creating at least 5,000 new jobs over the next decade.

The £10 million in funding will enable small and medium semiconductor enterprises in the region to develop new products, scale up production, and bring breakthrough semiconductor technologies that underpin artificial intelligence and data centres to market. Meanwhile, the Growth Zone investment will establish the infrastructure and skilled workforce needed to cement the region's status as a world-leading tech hub.

The Minister for AI, Kanishka Narayan, said: