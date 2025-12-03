AI Energy Council Discusses Energy Infrastructure to Support AI Growth Zones

The AI Energy Council has discussed speeding up grid connections and building the infrastructure needed to power new AI infrastructure and AI Growth Zones across the UK.

AI minister Kanishka Narayan and energy ministers Lord Vallance and Michael Shanks co-chaired the latest meeting of the Council in London, which was joined by regulators and representatives from the energy and tech sectors.

Council members discussed progress on government action to accelerate connections for AI data centres. This includes steps to reduce potential pressures on the energy network by supporting data centres based in AI Growth Zones with significant discounts on their electricity bills in instances where they will be able to harness excess capacity.

In Wales, AI Growth Zones have been announced for South Wales, stretching along the M4 corridor from Newport to Bridgend, and in North Wales with that site set to straddle the Menai Strait, with a base at Prosperity Parc on Anglesey and another at Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd.

Discussions at the Council meeting also covered the recently-announced package of reforms to support the delivery of AI Growth Zones, particularly highlighting how AI Growth Zone infrastructure projects will benefit from plans to accelerate grid access.

The discussions focused on how the UK can be more ambitious in harnessing the opportunities of AI – understanding the energy capacity needed to meet demand, unlocking access to that capacity on the energy grid, and exploring innovative solutions to power AI infrastructure, including self-build options.

The council will next meet in early 2026, with discussions expected to build on work to understand AI’s energy capacity and demand. This will include a particular focus on unlocking sustainable and innovative solutions to power future AI infrastructure, including within AI Growth Zones.