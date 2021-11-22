Aforza Appoints Lindsey Armstrong to Board of Directors

Global Cloud and Mobile Solutions company Aforza, based in Cardiff, has strengthened its board, with the recruitment of Lindsey Armstrong.

In this role, she will advise consumer goods cloud pioneer Aforza on all aspects of the company’s commercial strategy, and leverage her experience in building high-performance sales organisations to drive growth in international revenues.

Armstrong is a highly successful business leader who has held various senior sales strategy and executive leadership roles in organisations such as Oracle, Veritas, Symantec, Salesforce, XANT (previously InsideSales) and Bluewolf.

Having built high-growth engines in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Japan and Latin America, she brings a wealth of experience to scale the next phase of growth at Aforza.

Following a successful Series A investment round in the United States earlier this year, Aforza is now leveraging the $22m funding to double its employee headcount, establish new US headquarters and supercharge growth across the US and beyond.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Lindsey join our board,” said Dominic Dinardo, CEO & Co-Founder of Aforza. “Having witnessed first-hand the explosive growth she drove at Salesforce, I’m excited to see the impact of her experience on the Aforza rocketship. This next phase will be game-changing for us and I'm feeling highly confident with Lindsey on our team.”

Aforza started at the Tramshed Tech working hub in Cardiff and recently opened their new headquarters in the capital.

Lured to set up in Wales in 2019 by a Welsh Government grant of £900k, the company specialises in supplying complete end-to-end cloud-based mobile software solutions for consumer goods companies to help them sell more and grow faster.

Aforza’s groundbreaking applications Apple iOS and Android devices have been embraced by consumer goods companies from small SMEs to global corporations in five continents and over 20 countries.

Lindsey Armstrong has strong opinions on the changing dynamics of buying that aligns closely with Aforza’s values and approach to customer success.

“This is about how buying is changing, not how selling is changing,” she says. “The most successful sales people are no longer the ones who sell the most to a customer, but the ones who can enable a buyer to buy the most without regret and then create the positive intention to renew. “Aforza’s core values of growth, customer success, trust and human, are what a modern sales organization should be about.”

Based in Portugal, home to some of Aforza’s earliest international customers, Armstrong commended the team on their early success.

“It is not easy starting a company during a pandemic. It takes a lot of bravery. But if Aforza can achieve this success with such strong headwinds, I can’t wait to see the results we deliver once we get the tailwinds behind us.”

Armstrong currently serves on the Board of Directors for SalesHood and is a board advisor to Kingfisher Mobile and NFINITE Software.