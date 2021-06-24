Aerosol Spray Developed in Wales 100% Protective Against Covid

An anti-viral and anti-bacterial aerosol spray developed in the UK has been proven to kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 with 100% efficacy.

The Biosan Sanitiser Aerosol was created by Genesis Biosciences in its Cardiff laboratories and follows in the footsteps of the company’s Biosan Total-Release Sanitiser, which delivered the anti-viral and anti-bacterial solution to large areas via a pressurised canister.

The multi-use sanitiser aerosol contains the same solution in a handheld spray, ideal for quick and effective disinfection of areas. The product leaves behind no residue and therefore no requirement to wipe down surfaces after use, offering a cost effective and time effective method of disinfection.

Recommended for use in communal areas such as offices with hot desks, hotels and schools or on shared equipment in gyms and regular touch points on public transport or card machines, the spray is one of the few on the market to be proven to effectively kill coronaviruses.

The liquid within the aerosol, which has a citrus fragrance, has been tested according to BS EN 14476:2013 and A2:2019 and has proven to have broad range efficacy against bacteria and viruses and effectively kill harmful pathogens.

Genesis Regulatory Specialist Dr. Phil Caunt said:

“All of our anti-viral products are proven to be effective against the Covid-19-causing coronavirus. Sanitisation is key to being able to maintain a high level of cleanliness keeping employees, visitors and the general public as safe as possible. Genesis’ Biosan Aerosol products – which include the multi-use spray and total-release aerosol – offer a simple and effective method of disinfection, delivering an anti-viral and antibacterial solution to both specific areas and wider spaces. Both can be used in a range of industries such as hospitality, leisure, transport and education as well as by individuals within their home or when out and about, offering protection and peace of mind.”

The Biosan Sanitiser Aerosol is manufactured in accordance with recognised international ISO standards and comes in 500ml canisters which can be purchased in packs of 12 direct from www.genesisbiosciences.co.uk