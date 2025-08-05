Advisory Firm Expands with New Office in Llanelli

Cadre Advisory has expanded into West Wales with the opening of a Llanelli office.

The Penarth advisory firm offers accountancy, tax, payroll and bookkeeping services as well as corporate and commercial finance and wealth management services.

Its new offices are located in The Beacon Centre for Enterprise, Llanelli.

Director Tom O’Brien said:

“We are excited to launch Cadre’s offering to the South West Wales area. We are already acting for several clients in the area, and this move solidifies our presence in the area. We look forward to meeting and engaging with more businesses now that we have a base to deliver from.”

Cadre Advisory was founded by Tom alongside Jamie Williams.