Advice About Allergens in Hot Drinks Issued to Pembrokeshire Food Businesses

Recent sampling of dairy-free coffees by Pembrokeshire Council’s Food Safety and Standards team has prompted the production of an advice guide.

Analysis of drink samples by an accredited laboratory showed that 83% contained traces of milk and 67% contained sufficient milk protein to potentially cause serious harm or even death to someone with a milk allergy.

The drinks sampled were from a selection of retail and catering premises and ordered as suitable for someone with a milk allergy.

Following the results members of the team have engaged with affected businesses to investigate potential causes of contamination and issue advice on allergen controls.

The team has also produced a new advice leaflet for food business owners to ensure that correct controls are implemented when preparing allergen free drinks.

Dairy-free milks have risen in popularity and are often requested by consumers for reasons of preference rather than a dietary necessity but for someone with an allergy only a small quantity of milk protein can cause serious harm and even prove fatal in some cases.

There could be many potential sources of milk contamination in a busy food premises, from cloths used to clean steaming wands, to incorrect sanitisation of equipment such as jugs that have previously contained dairy milk.

The Food Standards Agency has reported that approximately 6% of the adult population in the UK have a clinically confirmed food allergy, and food business operators have a legal duty to ensure that the food that they provide to all customers is safe.

Cllr Jacob Williams, Cabinet Member for Planning and Regulatory Services, said: