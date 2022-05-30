Adventure Travel Clocks Up Double Nomination for Wales Business Awards

Leading Welsh bus and coach operator Adventure Travel has received a double nomination for the Wales Business Awards 2022.

Now in their 19th year, the awards provide SME businesses across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades. This year, over 180 entries were received from businesses across Wales from all sizes sectors, all vying for a top place.

Largely due to its handling of the pandemic and knock-on effects to the transport sector, Adventure Travel has been shortlisted in both the ‘Customer Commitment & Excellence Award’ and ‘Employee Engagement Award’ categories.

Following its successful initial entries, Adventure Travel was selected to go through to the next stage of the application process which consisted of a rigorous interview for both categories, before it was named as finalists.

Adventure Travel is South Wales’ leading bus and coach operator, providing customers with various bus routes across the region. With the public transport sector hit hard during the pandemic, it was more important than ever for Adventure Travel to address customers’ needs and so began a campaign of passenger engagement which ultimately led to central service upgrades.

The company has also changed the way it communicates with employees following an increase in remote working since 2019 and now utilises a new employee communications app and hosts various face-to-face events at all of its depots. The company has also promoted the use of workplace council representatives to further improve internal communications and has delivered a number of recruitment initiatives to identify potential new employees.

Samantha Thomas, Marketing and Communications Executive at Adventure Travel, said:

“We’re thrilled to be recognised for our hard work over the last two years by such prestigious awards. It really is testament to the hard work the team has done. Under such unprecedented circumstances, they’ve really thrived and helped the business not only continue, but to grow, whilst providing our customers with the great service they deserve. “We can’t wait to attend the ceremony, and all have our fingers crossed for a successful night.”

Winners of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony on 9 June at St Fagans National Museum of History. Find out more and see all the finalists here.