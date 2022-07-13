Adventure Travel Acquires New Vale of Glamorgan Routes

Adventure Travel is set to take over two key Vale of Glamorgan bus routes from Easyway of Pencoed following the independent company’s closure at the end of July.

Leading South Wales transport operator Adventure Travel has secured agreement with the Vale of Glamorgan council to run the 88 and B3 routes from September 1st and as such, there will be a seamless service provision for both services this summer.

Route 88 connects Penarth and Barry via Sully and Cadoxton, while the B3 service operates in Barry, with stops including the town centre and the dock. Adventure Travel, which operates in excess of 40 urban and rural services across South Wales, is currently securing drivers and vehicles to manage the new additions to its portfolio and has promised no disruption to passengers.

Adam Keen, Managing Director of Adventure Travel, said:

“Regrettably, Easyway – who have a great local reputation – have taken the decision to cease trading. We are pleased, however, to be in a position to intercede and assume control of the Barry and Penarth services and will continue to run both routes with no changes to the current timetables. These services fit in well with our long-term strategy to grow our business and provide useful services for the people of South Wales. “We are currently finalising the logistics of the newly acquired routes and we look forward to continuing the high levels of service provided by the current operator. We will staff the routes with a small team of regular drivers, some of whom we hope will come to us from Easyway, so that passengers on the 88 and B3 can continue to build up a rapport with the drivers who operate their services.”

Cllr Bronwen Brookes, Cabinet member for Sustainable Places, Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: