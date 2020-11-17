Adventure Parc Snowdonia Gears up to Launch Landmark Hotel and Spa

The director of one of the UK’s flagship adventure destinations says that colleagues across the hospitality industry are cheering the potential roll out of a Covid vaccine after Pfizer’s successful vaccine trial.

The news about a potential pre-Christmas vaccine rollout comes as Adventure Parc Snowdonia’s landmark new Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia and Wave Garden Spa enter the final eight weeks of build.

Managing director, Andy Ainscough, said:

“Pfizer’s announcement is a positive development for the whole world, and there’s no doubt that people across the UK’s hospitality and travel industry will be cheering enthusiastically. “It is a welcome boost as our team gears up for an early spring launch of our Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia and Wave Garden Spa. Ready for visitors, come what may

Practical completion for the £11 million Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia and Wave Garden Spa is on track for January 2021. Guests can check in from Friday 26 March 2021, just in time for the Easter school holidays.

But with the details of a vaccine rollout yet to be made clear, Ainscough says that the parc is ready to welcome visitors safely, whatever happens:

“As well as the scrupulous training and measures we already have in place, we’re now part of the industry-defining Hilton Clean Stay and Hilton Event Ready programs. Come what may, we’re confident that we can offer our guests total reassurance from check in, to check out.” From the quietest year ever, to the busiest year ever

After a year with no visitors at all – Adventure Parc Snowdonia took the decision not to open during the pandemic – 2021 could be their busiest year yet, with booking data pointing towards unprecedented demand for UK staycations.

Bookings at the Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia are already surpassing expectations, with a distinct trend for longer stays.

“We’ve been heartened by the demand for longer breaks, with many more guests than we anticipated checking in for seven and ten day holidays. People are excited by the idea of staying in our adventure hub, as much for our on-site adventures and spa facilities as our proximity to the big landscapes of the Snowdonia National Park. “We’re beginning to see some real optimism return to our sector and that’s great. I have no doubt North Wales tourism can make a robust recovery, and whatever happens next year, it will come back even stronger than before.”

Adventure Parc Snowdonia has released the first preview images of its hotel bedrooms, with a soft, muted colour palette reflecting the calm, natural tones of Snowdonia ‘s landscapes.

There will be 106 bedrooms with big views on all sides, including standard rooms, wheelchair accessible, larger suites and interconnecting family rooms. On the ground floor, Zephyr’s Restaurant & Bar will offer relaxed dining with a focus on seasonal local produce. The Wave Garden Spa will feature indoor and outdoor treatment areas, including warm vitality pools, a yoga studio, hammam and Himalayan salt sauna.

Jim Jones, CEO of North Wales Tourism, said: