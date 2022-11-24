Admiral Tops UK List of Best Big Employers for Wellbeing

Admiral has been named the Best Big Company in the UK for Wellbeing.

The FTSE 100 financial services company was recognised for its outstanding approach to employee wellbeing by workplace engagement specialists, Best Companies.

The Cardiff- headquartered company was recognised for its wellbeing initiatives including bespoke mental health courses, employee assistance programme, in-house meditation classes and colleague choir sessions.

Admiral was also named 2nd in the annual list of UK’s 25 Best Big Companies to Work For and has been recognised by Best Companies for over 20 years. It’s the only company to be recognised every year since the list began in 2001.

Cristina Nestares, Admiral UK Insurance CEO, said,

“I’m delighted that Admiral has been named the 2nd Best Big Company to Work For in the UK. Not only am I thrilled with our placement, but I’m incredibly proud to also be recognised with a special award as Best Big Company for Wellbeing. We love to see colleagues thrive in the workplace and supporting colleague wellbeing is fundamental to the success of our people and our business. Our progressive culture, core values, and commitment to diversity and inclusion helps us create an environment where people can be themselves, share ideas and feel valued. We aim to give all colleagues the opportunity to grow and progress, whether that’s embracing new opportunities, self-development or making a difference through volunteering in their communities. I can’t thank our amazing colleagues enough for everything they do to make Admiral a fantastic place to work.”

The Best Companies lists are based on the results of anonymous employee engagement surveys, which are designed to allow employees to comment on all facets of their working environment, relationships, and organisational culture.

The surveys cover eight aspects of workplace engagement: leadership; my company; personal growth; my team; my manager; wellbeing; fair deal and giving something back. The results are used to create a Best Companies Index score that is then used to rank organisations.