Admiral Reaches Million-Pound Mark In Support Of The King’s Trust

Cardiff-headquartered financial services company Admiral is celebrating a landmark achievement with more than £1 million raised by colleagues during a 12-year fundraising initiative with The King’s Trust.

Each year, different groups of Admiral colleagues from across the UK have come together to take part in the Million Makers, a CPD-accredited fundraising challenge organised by The King’s Trust. This national competition invites teams to use their entrepreneurial skills to raise funds that support young people across the UK. From bake sales and physical challenges to raffles, colleagues applied teamwork, leadership and innovation outside their everyday roles, all while delivering meaningful impact for young people and their communities.

The 2024 Admiral team, whose fundraising efforts pushed the overall total past the £1 million mark, celebrated their success at the National Final held at London’s Plaisterers’ Hall, hosted by Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo. Their creative initiatives including prize draws, fitness challenges, bake sales and more earned the team and organisers several award nominations, including the prestigious Outstanding Individual Award.

Admiral colleague Sławomir Krawcewicz from Newport said:

“Being part of the Million Makers team in 2015 had a lasting impact on me. As a dad of five, fundraising for a youth charity felt deeply personal. Knowing I played a part in creating new opportunities for young people is something I’ll always be proud of. The experience was not only rewarding on a personal level but also gave me a taste of entrepreneurial thinking and opened my eyes to the challenges faced by those without strong role models or support at home. It’s an experience I’ll always cherish and reflect on with pride.”

Michelle Leavesley, Chief Sustainability Officer at Admiral, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of our colleagues for collectively raising over £1 million for The King’s Trust. This milestone highlights how charities can work with large employers to raise funds while strengthening their own internal culture and engagement. Empowering our colleagues to make a difference has created real energy and connection across our teams. It’s a powerful example of how purpose-led initiatives can boost morale, support skills development, drive societal impact, and help embed sustainability across the business.”

Sinead Ward, Senior Manager – Employee Fundraising at The King’s Trust, said: