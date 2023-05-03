Admiral Named Great Place to Work for 23rd Consecutive Year

Financial services company, Admiral has been recognised as a Great Place to Work in the UK for the 23rd consecutive year.

Admiral, which is based in South Wales, was named the 6th best super large workplace (1,001+ employees) in the UK by the Great Place to Work Institute, the global authority on workplace culture.

To determine the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list, Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of colleague survey responses alongside a Culture Audit submission. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees experience.

Highlights from Admiral’s colleague survey results showed that 84% of colleagues rated the company as a great place to work, 93% believed it's a friendly place to work and 94% felt the company is a diverse and inclusive employer.

Having been named a Great Place to Work for over 20 consecutive years by the Great Place to Work® Institute, the workplace culture specialists also recognised Admiral specifically for its approach to Wellbeing earlier this year and named Admiral as the 14th best workplace for wellbeing.

Rhian Langham, Admiral UK Head of People, said:

“I’m so proud to see Admiral placed amongst the top employers in the UK for the 23rd consecutive year! It’s an endorsement of the fact that not only have we built a fantastic workplace culture but also that it’s a firmly established part of our DNA; DNA that has always recognised that people who like what they do, do it better. “To be named 6th on the 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces List is a particularly special award as it’s based on colleague feedback and year after year our people give valuable feedback to help us improve our workplace for all. I can’t thank our colleagues enough for everything they do to help make Admiral a great place to work.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK said:

“As the global authority on workplace culture, our mission at Great Place to Work has always been to build a better world by helping organisations become a great place to work for all. We strongly believe in the notion of ‘better for business, better for people, better for the world. “Best Workplaces consistently put people first – not just in terms of looking out for their own employees but also by caring for and supporting their surrounding community and environment. We’re incredibly proud to recognise the very best ‘For All’ organisations committed to equity and unfaltering in ensuring that all employees are empowered to deliver the right strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges.”

Admiral employs more than 11,000 colleagues in eight different countries across the world, employing almost 8,000 people in South Wales alone. Most of the Group’s operations around the world enter the Great Place to Work competition in their respective countries.

So far in 2023, Admiral’s overseas entities have achieved the following rankings, with more results yet to be released:

Admiral Canada – 2nd

Admiral Seguros (Spain) – 2nd

it (Italy) – 10th

L’olivier (France) – 6th

Great Place to Work is a worldwide consultancy specialising in workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued.