Acuity Law Corporate Healthcare Team Celebrates Successful End to the Tax Year

The Corporate Healthcare Team at leading UK law firm Acuity Law is celebrating after completing 40 deals in the dental sector in Q1 of 2025.

The Corporate Healthcare Team’s specialist dental mergers and acquisitions (M&A) division, understood to be the largest dedicated dental M&A team of any UK law firm, finalised the deals for individual and corporate providers covering purchases, sales, investments, restructurings and refinancings.

Q1 coincided with the end of both the NHS year and the tax year which were key drivers in the deal volumes.

Jon Lawley, Partner, Head of the Dental M&A division, said:

“The team’s efforts were truly heroic, especially in the period running up to the end of the tax year on 5th April. To complete so many deals in such a short space of time is testament to their level of specialist knowledge and their hard work. Our strength in depth also ensures we can maintain our excellent service levels and advise a broad spectrum of clients on a full range of transactions.”

The busy period for Acuity Law comes at a time when the Corporate Healthcare Team was bolstered by the appointment of Clare Emery as a partner. Clare brings over 20 years of specialist dental legal expertise, advising dental professionals as they buy, sell and restructure their practices.

Acuity Law is an established frontrunner in strategic M&A for care and dental businesses. Core services include M&A, disposals, shareholder arrangements, corporate governance, strategic investments, due diligence and regulation.

Acuity Law’s transactional support for private health and social care clients also includes refinancing, corporate and property acquisition programmes, property development opportunities, fundraising and investments, venture capital deals, disposals and re-organisations.

Jon said:

“Through our 360-degree service to health and social care businesses, we are honoured to support our clients as they navigate every stage of the transaction process and are able to draw on the specialist knowledge of our Real Estate, Immigration, Employment, and Commercial & Technology specialists, who form part of our transaction team.”

Acuity Law, headquartered in Cardiff, is a fast-growing law firm with a presence across the UK, including offices in Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Bristol, London, and Swansea. With a team of around 150 professionals, the firm is dedicated to supporting businesses through innovative solutions and delivering exceptional legal services.