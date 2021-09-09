Active Travel Routes to be Rolled out in Llandrindod Wells

Work to begin another two active travel routes to improve walking and cycling facilities within Llandrindod Wells will begin soon.

The two routes were identified and agreed following previous consultations on the county’s Active Travel Network Maps. Once completed in their entirety, the two routes will connect Llandrindod Wells town to both Crossgates and Howey.

Both routes, are spilt into a number of phases, with work to begin the first phase of each route due to begin within the next couple of months.

For the Llandrindod to Crossgates route, the first phase runs from Waterloo Road behind Tesco, along Cadwallader Way and Ddole Road until the A483 roundabout.

For the Llandrindod to Howey route the first phase runs from the Auto Palace roundabout to Temple Avenue.

The works to these first phases will include widening and improving the surfaces of the pavements to allow them to be accessible for pedestrians and cyclists, improvements to junctions ensuring greater visibility and increased safety for all road users.

“The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 aims to make Wales a walking and cycling nation.” Explains Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for Environment. “Essentially, this means that we are endeavouring to make it possible for us to all make short journeys such as our commute to work, school or local shops, by physically active means, like walking or cycling. “Following consultation and the development of the county’s Active Travel Network Maps, it is really exciting to be able to see our next set of Active Travel Schemes in Llandrindod Wells come to fruition. “These routes will improve road, pedestrian and cyclist safety, particularly for families walking to and from school. The continuation of the widened paths will create a network of safe routes within the town, allowing the community to confidently choose to walk or cycle rather than using the car.”

More information and confirmation of start dates for the works will be released shortly.