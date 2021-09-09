Homes with a View Make Waves on the Colwyn Bay Property Market

A collection of highly anticipated new homes – many with striking views of the coast – is now on sale in Colwyn Bay.

Glyn Farm is the latest development by family-run house builder Anwyl Homes and will feature just 39 homes off Valley Road.

Already, seven out of the ten homes released for sale have been reserved as eager house hunters act quickly to reserve a prime position.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes in North Wales, said:

“Since we secured planning permission for Glyn Farm earlier this year, we’ve built a strong database of potential purchasers. Home buyers have been drawn to the beautiful setting, with many homes enjoying sea views, and the exclusive feel of the development, which features just 39 new homes in a cul-de-sac layout.”

Glyn Farm will eventually feature a range of two, three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached properties, providing a mix of designs for first time buyers and growing families.

A number of green spaces will also enhance the environment for new residents, including a play area and public open space with mature trees, partly surrounded by existing fields and woodland.

Graeme added:

“The location offers the best of both worlds, and suits those who enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle or a gentler pace. Our new homes are being built close to an array of amenities including the town centre shops, beach and promenade, the parkland and leisure facilities of Eirias Park and a good choice of local schools.”

Commuters are just a short drive from the A55, which provides easy access to the whole of the North Wales coast and Chester to the east.

As part of its planning commitment, Anwyl will make a community contribution of more than £110,000 including £21,322 towards open space, £9,000 towards libraries and more than £76,000 to off-site traffic calming measures.

The first homes will be ready to move into in spring 2022. The initial release of three and four-bedroom homes is currently being sold from Anwyl’s sales office at Maes-y-Rheddyn, in Llay, open Thursday to Monday, where potential purchasers can view show homes and see plans for Glyn Farm.

Flintshire-based Anwyl takes a thoughtful approach to creating its developments, focusing on building communities that include new homes, green spaces, play areas and more.