Action Thriller One of the Biggest Films to be Produced in Wales

Director Gareth Evans’ exciting new project for Netflix, HAVOC, is set to be filmed in Wales this summer.

The action thriller will be one of the biggest films ever to be produced in Wales, with Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker on board to star.

The production will be supported by Creative Wales, and filmed at locations across South Wales. This is not the first time Netflix has brought a major production to Wales: global smash Sex Education is filmed in Welsh hotspots including Llandogo, Tintern, and Penarth.

The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden recently had a behind the scenes tour of the Havoc studio sets as preparation gets underway for filming.

Gareth Evans will write and direct the feature as well as produce for One More One Productions, alongside producers Ed Talfan for Cardiff-based Severn Screen, Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films and Tom Hardy. The film represents the first project for Gareth Evans following an exclusive deal he has agreed with Netflix to write and direct films for the studio.

Gareth Evans, said:

I’m really excited to be making HAVOC in Wales. It has all the ingredients we need – talent, locations, facilities and support. Having made APOSTLE here in 2017 and key parts of GANGS OF LONDON in 2019, we know what Wales has to offer, and it was always our hope that we could bring this major production to Wales

Ed Talfan, said:

Wales is fast establishing itself as a place to develop and deliver the very best creative projects. HAVOC represents an exciting step forward, with a major film title being developed and produced here in Wales. There will be key Welsh talent right across the whole production team, as well as important opportunities for new trainees to develop their skills alongside leading industry professionals. We’re hugely grateful for the support being provided by Creative Wales, and look forward to the production delivering a real, and lasting legacy for the industry in Wales.

The Deputy Minister said: