Accountants Merge to Create One of South Wales’ Largest Independent Firms

Two Cardiff-based chartered accountancy firms have merged to form one of the largest independent accountancy practices in South Wales.

Roblins, a family firm dating back almost 70 years, has merged with BPU Chartered Accountants, which was founded more than 55 years ago.

The merged business, BPU Chartered Accountants Incorporating Roblins, will continue to offer a wide range of accountancy and business advice services to businesses and individuals across South Wales and beyond.

With around 2,000 clients and more than 40 employees, the firm is now one of the largest remaining independent accountancy businesses in the region.

Huw Palin, director of BPU, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Roblins into the BPU family. We’ve known the firm and its partners for some time and we’re proud to be working with them.

“The merger has broadened the expertise of our management team and will allow us to achieve further business growth.

“We can offer Roblins’ clients a range of services Roblins did not provide previously, such as pension and investment advice and specialist tax planning services. At the same time they know they will continue to get the quality, personalised service that only an independent accountancy firm can offer.”

The merger came about after Roblins’ partners, Tony Roblin and Andrew Prankerd, started considering their future plans for the development of the practice.

Tony Roblin, partner of Roblins, said:

“Andrew and myself had been thinking about retirement in a few years’ time, but we wanted to make sure our clients would be well-served by another local, independent firm. “BPU is the perfect fit – they have a similar ethos to us, a very strong reputation, and offer a range of services that we currently don’t, such as their added value advisory services”

As a result of the merger, BPU will be creating five new job roles over the next three months, including positions for graduate trainees and experienced accountants.