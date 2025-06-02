ACT Partners with Virtus Tech to Create Real-world Scenarios for Young Learners

ACT, Wales’s largest training provider, has announced a new partnership with Cardiff-based Virtus Tech to enhance work-based learning opportunities for young people in its Jobs Growth Wales+ (JGW+) programme.

Virtus Tech, a leader in virtual reality (VR) solutions for training and education, is known for creating immersive, scenario-based environments that simulate real-world situations. These virtual experiences offer learners the opportunity to practice skills, and explore challenges, preparing them for life and work beyond the classroom.

The first scenario developed through this partnership features a purpose-built, in-house salon used daily by JGW+ learners, tutors, and apprentices for practical workshops.

In this virtual experience, learners will conduct a full hair consultation, interacting with a simulated customer to explore different hairstyles and beauty treatments using 3D models, gaining valuable communication and technical skills.

In August 2024, ACT launched its Enrichment Curriculum for Jobs Growth Wales+ learners, which focuses on challenge-based and contextualised learning in areas vital to the wellbeing and development of young people in Wales, including financial competency, health and wellbeing, personal development, and social empowerment.

Each 10-week enrichment project includes four interactive classroom sessions, a guest speaker, and an offsite trip – all tailored around a central theme. Sessions focus on dynamic, learner-led experiences, as opposed to traditional classroom teaching methods.

As part of the curriculum, learners engage with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in multiple formats. For instance, in the current Personal Development project, young people use AI tools to generate customised mock interview questions and receive instant, tailored feedback on their answers. They’re also using Bodyswaps, a VR interview simulation platform where learners input their own CVs and job descriptions to receive immediate performance feedback, including on skills such as eye contact and posture.

Sam Holland, Curriculum Development Manager and Digital Learning Specialist at ACT said:

“ACT Training is redefining how vocational and personal development skills are taught. By combining immersive technology with challenge-based learning, we’re empowering young people to take control of their futures in a way that’s relevant, engaging, and deeply impactful. “So far, the results speak volumes. The enrichment programme has led to a sizeable increase in attendance among JGW+ learners, with staff reporting significant improvements in structure, motivation, and learner engagement. Many learners are also accessing careers advisory services more regularly as a direct result of their involvement in personal development projects.”

Leon Patnett, Head of Jobs Growth Wales+, said:

“At the core of our JGW+ provision is the belief that every young person deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and feel inspired. “This enrichment work has been a game changer. It’s giving learners the confidence and skills to actively shape their own paths.”

George Bellwood, CEO of Virtus Tech, said: