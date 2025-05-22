ACT Celebrates Outstanding Estyn Inspection Report

Work-based learning provider ACT has received an exceptionally strong Estyn report for its network apprenticeship provision.

The Estyn report praises ACT and their partners' outstanding performance across a wide range of areas, including learners being highly motivated, committed, and making strong progress in their apprenticeship programmes.

The report also commended the work of assessors and tutors who set high expectations and provide robust support, particularly for learners with additional needs.

Senior leaders across the ACT network are noted for fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, offering a broad provision aligned with the evolving needs of employers.

Estyn also recognised ongoing improvements in three-year trends and learner outcomes.

Richard Spear, Managing Director of ACT and ALS Training, said:

“We are absolutely delighted with the results of our Estyn inspection. This report recognises the commitment and high standards our teams bring to their work every day, and the strength of our partnerships across the network. “In the face of funding challenges, we’ve stayed true to our mission – to improve lives through learning. I could not be prouder of our team, our network partners and our learners.”

The ACT network currently delivers apprenticeships to more than 10,300 learners at foundation, apprenticeship, and higher apprenticeship levels each year. Their provision spans a wide range of sectors including Health and Social Care, Leadership and Management, Digital skills and Education and Learning, Energy and Carbon and lots more. ALS Training was acquired by ACT in 2018 and delivers apprenticeships across the digital, financial, business and professional services sectors.