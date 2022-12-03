ACT Appoints Leah Heaton-Jones as Digital Marketing and Media Tutor Assessor

ACT has appointed Leah Heaton-Jones as its newest Digital Marketing and Media Tutor Assessor, as demand for its digital training services continues to grow.

It is the latest in a string of appointments made in response to a continual uplift in the number of digital qualifications the vocational training provider is now working to deliver across Wales.

Leah is the eighth tutor to have been appointed into the Digital Services Team at ACT in the past two years, which now delivers qualifications in Digital Marketing, Digital Learning Practitioner, Social Media for Business and Digital Application Support.

She is one of several of ACT’s Digital Services Team who combine real-life industry experience with a tutoring role at ACT, as the number of learners seeking a working knowledge of digital marketing, media and application strategies through the organisation continues to rise.

Leah, who also works as a Digital Marketing Consultant, said:

“It’s no surprise to me at all that more people are looking to learn about digital services via vocational routes, and it’s hugely satisfying to be able to support ACT in rising to meet that demand.” “I know first-hand from my consultancy work that business owners and marketing professionals are more reliant than ever on keeping up with advances in technology, while the time for learning remains tight, and knowledge that can be absorbed alongside existing commitments is therefore becoming an increasingly attractive prospect.” “I’m also really delighted to be joining such an esteemed group of creatives already working to support ACT learners in accessing the digital learning opportunities they need to succeed professionally. While also playing my own part in creating a new area of learning within the organisation fit for the future, alongside my new colleagues,” Leah added.

Leah is joined in the Digital Services Team by fellow tutors Adrian Davila, a comic book and action figure creator, software developer Angelina Mitchell and web developer Ewan Ballinger, alongside assessors Jo Davies, Jane Vaughan, Nia Gealy and Jolene Plant.

Together, the team facilitates the delivery of Diploma courses in Digital Marketing and Social Media covering fundamental topics needed for marketing, such as project management, marketing strategies and business concepts, whilst also supporting learners with the development of skills around digital technology.

The department also delivers a Diploma for Digital Learning Practitioners to allow teachers, tutors, lecturers, development managers, human resources officers, assessors, trainers, teaching assistants and more to improve their digital learning design skills. A Digital Application support qualification with a focus on troubleshooting using a range of different application software packages, is also appropriate to the ever-changing and diverse IT industry.

Jayne McGill-Harris, Director of Development at ACT, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Leah to the team, and are really looking forward to watching the learners we work benefit from the industry insight and expertise she brings with her to the role of Digital Marketing and Media Tutor Assessor. “To have attracted someone of her calibre professionally to work with the Digital Services Team is testament to the dedication of those already working within the department to continually adapt to, and meet, an increasing demand for the vocationally focused digital learning routes we now offer.” “We are really proud and delighted for the team that has come together over these past two years to create and provide an all-new pathway on behalf of ACT in direct response to industry demands,” Jayne added. “Providing easily accessible, workplace relevant qualifications, is something historically we have become known for, and the growth and development of our Digital Services Team over the past few years is another great example of this.”

For more information on the Digital Services Team and courses on offer through ACT, visit www.acttraining.org.uk