Acorn by Synergie Help Place Eight Former Tata Steelworkers into Roles with Mining Company Vale

Leading recruitment company Acorn by Synergie has helped place eight former Tata steelworkers, who have recently lost their jobs due to the closure of the two blast furnaces in Port Talbot, into new roles with one of the world’s largest mining companies, Vale Clydach Refinery.

Acorn by Synergie and Vale, who will celebrate 10 years of partnership next year, have joined forces to find work for former Tata employees in new roles including Engineering and Technology and Manufacturing at Vale. Vale operates one of the world’s largest nickel refineries, with over 120 years of production history in South Wales.

A number of these roles have been filled as a result of the employment support service set up in October by Acorn by Synergie and the Community Union for steelworkers in Aberafan Shopping centre. The training and support centre has focused on creating new employment and an economic future for Port Talbot.

Former Tata steelworker Neil White, who’s now a Process Technician at Vale Clydach Refinery said,

“I reached out to Acorn to speak about potential work and it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. It was around a three-week process from initial talks to the interview outcome. The information and documentation was there from the beginning and Acorn was always at the end of the line. I think I spoke to Acorn more than I spoke to my wife!”

Acorn by Synergie’s Engineering Manager Andrew Putterill said,

“It’s fantastic to be approaching a decade working with Vale and pairing people, especially the steelworkers, with jobs in areas such as Engineering and Technology, Manufacturing, Health and Safety, HR and Quality, Commercial and Office Support, and Accountancy and Finance. “We started work at the Community Support Centre in October and have committed Tuesdays and Thursdays to help and assist former employees and sub-contractors of Tata. There are a lot of transferrable skills for available roles in Vale and we’re giving the steelworkers a bit of hope in helping with varying aspects of their return journey to work. “As always, I’d like to thank Vale for working with us and want to encourage other employers in the area to do the same as we have some great candidates available with much needed skills.”

Peter Rees, Head of HR at Vale Clydach Refinery said,

“We’ve had a long relationship with Acorn and we’ve had excellent service from them. They are a true business partner when it comes to employing agency workers and indeed permanent staff. “All the Tata workers we’ve employed have been exceptional… anybody in the future considering working at the refinery, I’d encourage them to reach out to Acorn via the employment hub in the shopping centre and try to get on board this excellent opportunity.”

The employment support service in the shopping centre is part of Acorn by Synergie’s purpose-driven strategy to promote positive community change. In September, the leading recruiter announced its pledge to dedicate 10,000 working hours to tackling barriers to employment and enhancing social mobility in local communities over the next three years.

The 10,000 hours will include actively engaging with diverse communities via partnerships, networking events and jobs fairs to attract talent from under-represented groups, providing workshops and mentoring to help people progress further in their careers, plus more.

Acorn Impact also aims to reduce inequalities by providing equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background and reflects Acorn by Synergie’s belief that successful businesses must play an active role in addressing social challenges.