Acorn by Synergie Appoints New Director of Sales 

Recruitment company Acorn by Synergie has appointed a new Director of Sales, Michaela Posnett.

Michaela’s responsibilities will include developing innovative sales strategies and driving business growth.

After kicking off her career as a Recruitment Consultant in 2012, Michaela moved on to launch a new branch location as a 360 Recruiter for Unique Employment Services in 2013 where, over the next seven years, she progressed to Sales Director. Following the sale of Unique Employment in 2020, Michaela supported the acquisition and implementation process for existing clients and workers and helped with the transition from a traditional operation to a high-level technology enabled solution.

Michaela said:

“My time at Acorn has had a fantastic start. The teams have been incredibly welcoming, and I truly feel valued, which has been a great experience.

“I’m very excited to magnify what we already do. I’m not changing the game, but what I am going to do is amplify our message and expand our reach. Acorn is home to exceptional operational expertise and talent, and my focus will be on broadening our presence and strengthening our voice across the UK.

“My specialism sits within the Distribution and Logistics sectors, 3PLs (third-party logistics), Warehouses and Distribution Centres. However, with Acorn’s diverse industry verticals, I am also keen to expand our focus in Manufacturing operations, particularly in Food Automotive, Aviation and beyond.

“My goal is to drive growth into new markets and ensure Acorn continues its expansion across the UK. It’s an exciting time, and I look forward to what’s ahead.”