Access Equipment Specialist Invests in Expansion of Cardiff Site

A leading access equipment supplier is expanding its Cardiff manufacturing facility to boost production capabilities and reinforce its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

T.B Davies manufactures and distributes a range of access products for working at height, including steps, ladders, towers, and podiums for professional, trade and domestic users. Its customers include Screwfix, Toolstation and Amazon.

The firm employs 27 people at its Lewis Road site in Splott and achieved a turnover of £7.8 million in 2023, up from £7.1 million in 2021.

The company’s newly expanded facility, now spanning a 3.5-acre site, includes 31,000 square feet of offices and warehousing space with the potential to add 14,000 square feet as demand grows. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge, fully automatic machinery to produce high-volume aluminium extension ladders and assemble combination steps from Little Giant Ladder Systems, for which it holds the exclusive UK licence.

The expansion was made possible through a strategic investment of £500,000 and financial restructuring assistance from NatWest. It has been further backed by £100,000 in support and expertise from the Welsh Government’s innovation team.

The expansion has already created six new jobs, with more expected as production scales up.

The upgrade to their production facilities forms part of T.B. Davies' commitment to enhance its sustainability practices. The company, recognising the need to improve its engineering capabilities while reducing environmental impacts, recently embarked on a transformative journey in sustainability. Taking part in the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme Carbon Emission Reduction Pilot in 2022 led to the development of an award-winning detailed carbon reduction plan.

Since then, T.B Davies has made strides in minimising its environmental footprint by sourcing materials locally, using solar energy, minimising plastic packaging, and introducing hybrid vehicles. The new facility will produce the new Taskmaster Extension Ladder, made from 100% recyclable materials and aluminium sourced from Hydro Aluminium in Wrexham. T.B Davies aims to achieve net zero by 2050.

To celebrate this expansion and the legacy of chairman Patrick Gray, marking his 55th year with the company, T.B Davies will host a summer barbecue for employees, local schools, charities, and key partners.

David Gray, Managing Director of T.B Davies, said:

“My father joined my great-grandfather's company 55 years ago to help sell aluminium ladders, a revolutionary product at the time. His hard work has helped us become an industry leader in building sustainable ladders, securing the company for future generations through responsible practices. “Expanding our manufacturing facility in Cardiff is part of our commitment to innovation and sustainability. By increasing our production capabilities and continuing to implement cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, we are proudly setting new standards in the industry. “This will support our growth and significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers more effectively, further embedding our roots into the local economy and its future.”

Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, said: