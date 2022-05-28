Accelerating Consent – People and Skills Need More Consideration

In this exclusive interview Mark Jenner, General Manager at Titan Environmental Surveys talks to Business News Wales about the consenting process and the clear lack of skilled people within this area to enable faster deployment.

Titan Environmental Surveys Ltd is a multi-disciplinary marine and environmental surveying company. The company have 30 years of experience in Hydrographic, Oceanographic and Environmental surveys within the nearshore and coastal region. Titan offers a highly experienced team of surveyors and scientists combined with the latest technology and software in the industry.

