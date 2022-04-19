ACCA Thinks – Episode 4 – The Challenges Facing the Finance Profession

In this latest episode of ACCA Thinks, Former First Minister Carwyn Jones hosts a virtual discussion format of the podcast. Guests include Head of ACCA Cymru Wales Lloyd Powell and Clive Webb Senior Insights Manager at ACCA.
This week’s guest
Clive Webb deals with business and technology related matters from the perspective of chief financial officer. His research interests include the application of digital technologies to the finance function, and how they impact on the people and processes they support. Clive has a particular interest in the personal developmental aspects of an organisation.
Topics of discussion include:
- The challenges businesses face in the current economic climate
- The impact of the recent increase in corporation tax
- Labour market trends and insight
- The role of Apprenticeships within financial services
- Supply chains: a finance professional’s perspective – an analysis on the recently published report