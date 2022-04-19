Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

ACCA Thinks – Episode 4 – The Challenges Facing the Finance Profession

In this latest episode of ACCA Thinks, Former First Minister Carwyn Jones hosts a virtual discussion format of the podcast. Guests include Head of ACCA Cymru Wales Lloyd Powell and Clive Webb Senior Insights Manager at ACCA.

Clive Webb deals with business and technology related matters from the perspective of chief financial officer.  His research interests include the application of digital technologies to the finance function, and how they impact on the people and processes they support.  Clive has a particular interest in the personal developmental aspects of an organisation.

Topics of discussion include:

  • The challenges businesses face in the current economic climate
  • The impact of the recent increase in corporation tax
  • Labour market trends and insight
  • The role of Apprenticeships within financial services
  • Supply chains: a finance professional’s perspective – an analysis on the recently published report

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global professional body for professional accountants.

We’re a thriving global community of 233,000 members and 536,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions, who work across a wide range of sectors and industries. We uphold the highest professional and ethical values.

We offer everyone everywhere the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management. Our qualifications and learning opportunities develop strategic business leaders, forward-thinking professionals with the financial, business and digital expertise essential for the creation of sustainable organisations and flourishing societies.
 

