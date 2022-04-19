ACCA Thinks – Episode 4 – The Challenges Facing the Finance Profession

In this latest episode of ACCA Thinks, Former First Minister Carwyn Jones hosts a virtual discussion format of the podcast. Guests include Head of ACCA Cymru Wales Lloyd Powell and Clive Webb Senior Insights Manager at ACCA.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s guest

Clive Webb deals with business and technology related matters from the perspective of chief financial officer. His research interests include the application of digital technologies to the finance function, and how they impact on the people and processes they support. Clive has a particular interest in the personal developmental aspects of an organisation.

Topics of discussion include: