Acas Publishes New Advice to Raise Awareness of Neurodiversity at Work

Workplace expert, Acas, has published new advice on neurodiversity to help employers create inclusive organisations and raise awareness at work.

Neurodiversity describes the natural differences in how people's brains behave and process information. Some well-known types of neurodiversity include ADHD, autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia:

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and affects people’s behaviour;

Autism is sometimes called a spectrum condition and affects how people communicate and interact with the world;

Dyslexia mostly affects reading and writing skills and is sometimes referred to as a learning difficulty; and

Dyspraxia affects movement and co-ordination

A lot of neurodivergent people do not see themselves as disabled but will often be considered as having a disability under the Equality Act.

Acas Head of Inclusive Workplaces, Julie Dennis, said:

“Employees may not want to tell people that they are neurodiverse or may mask their condition due to concerns about a negative reaction at work. “Bosses also need be aware that the strengths and challenges that come with a neurodiverse condition may not be the same for everyone. “Our new advice has tips for employers on how to raise awareness, be inclusive, sensitive and stay within the law when managing neurodiversity at work.”

The Equality Act gives disabled employees protection against discrimination and the right to reasonable adjustments at work. A reasonable adjustment is a change that an employer makes to remove or reduce a disadvantage related to someone’s disability.

Acas ran its own poll on neurodiversity with 1650 line managers in November last year. It asked about the barriers to making a reasonable adjustment for neurodiverse employees. The barriers identified by respondents included:

Over seven out of ten (72%) said employees not disclosing the need for a reasonable adjustment;

Lack of organisational knowledge about neurodiversity was reported by 45%; and

39% said it was due to line managers finding it difficult to have the conversation.

Acas advice is that employers should make their organisation more inclusive so that staff feel comfortable sharing and talking about neurodiversity.

Raising awareness can help normalise it, which can help ensure employees get the support they need.

Being inclusive can help:

improve staff wellbeing;

reduce absence levels and employee turnover;

attract employees with a wider range of skills and experience; and

reduce the risk of disputes and legal claims on discrimination.

Acas has some top tips for employers on raising awareness of neurodiversity at work such as:

include it in their organisation's mandatory training;

run awareness days and campaigns;

encourage senior employees to act as role models;

set up a staff network for neurodiversity; and

cover the topic in induction materials.

Acas’s full advice has information about various different types of neurodiversity, their common traits, how the Equality Act 2010 applies to neurodiverse employees, how to support people, raise awareness and approach it sensitively at work: www.acas.org.uk/neurodiversity