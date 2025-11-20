Acas Marks 50 Years as Report Highlights Half of UK Workers Experience Conflict

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) is celebrating five decades of helping millions of people resolve workplace issues and improve working relationships across Britain.

Since 1975, Acas has been the nation's trusted voice in workplace relations, evolving from addressing industrial disputes to tackling modern workplace challenges while maintaining its commitment to impartial, expert guidance.

In 1975, the Conciliation and Arbitration Service added the advisory function to its dispute services to become Acas.

To coincide with the anniversary, Acas has published a report showing that almost half (44%) of working age adults in Britain experienced conflict at work in the past 12 months.

Niall Mackenzie, Acas Chief Executive, said:

“This year marks 50 years since we became Acas and started providing workplace advice, as well as resolving disputes. “For 50 years, Acas has been at the heart of workplace relations, helping employers and employees navigate change and find common ground even in the most challenging circumstances. “Our report into conflict prevalence shows that there is still a need for Acas’s experts to bring their experience and cool heads to workplace disputes.”

The research found that:

Capability and performance issues were the most common cause of conflict (38%), followed by personal disagreements and relationship issues (33%)

Stress, anxiety and depression was the most common impact of conflict, affecting 57% of involved, followed by a drop in motivation or commitment (49%)

Retail workers faced the highest levels of conflict, with half (50%) of wholesale and retail trade employees reporting conflict

Disabled people whose disability significantly affects their daily life reported the highest prevalence of conflict at 68%

The most common person to report experiencing conflict with was another colleague in the organisation (34%) or the person’s line manager (32%)

Most conflicts were resolved through informal discussion with managers (45%) or directly with the other person (30%)

Niall added:

“Disputes at work might be inevitable, but the knock-on effects can be very costly if they are not managed and resolved properly. “It is encouraging to see that informal methods to prevent and resolve disputes are already being used by bosses. “Part of Acas’s role, as we mark 50 years of providing workplace advice, is to make sure managers and leaders have the skills to build more harmonious workplaces.”

Acas continues to demonstrate its vital role in supporting the UK economy and workforce. This year alone, the organisation has:

Resolved 93% of collective conciliation disputes, helping avoid costly industrial action

Found resolutions for 9 out of 10 potential employment tribunal claims without needing a tribunal hearing

Increased the number of people reached through training and advisory services by 78%.

As Acas marks this milestone anniversary, the organisation is positioning itself for the challenges and opportunities of the next 50 years and recently launched a new five-year strategy.

Beyond supporting the Employment Rights Bill implementation, Acas continues to innovate and adapt its services to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces, from supporting flexible working arrangements to addressing new forms of workplace conflict.

Employment Rights Minister Kate Dearden said:

“For half a century, Acas has given workers a voice and supported employers to build stronger, more productive workplaces. Its work resolving conflict and improving employment relations has delivered real benefits for organisations and significant savings for the economy. “Early dispute resolution is vital to a modern, growing economy, and Acas will remain central to our plans to modernise industrial relations in a way that works for both workers and businesses.”

A full copy of the report can be viewed here.