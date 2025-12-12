inno tech logo
12 December 2025
Innovation / Tech

Aberystwyth Institute Founding Member of New UK Elite Research Grouping

The National Plant Phenomics Centre (NPPC), hosted within the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth Univeristy is a National Capability funded by the BBSRC for use by researchers from academia and industry. Image copyright by Vince Jones - Whole Picture.
The National Plant Phenomics Centre (NPPC), hosted within the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth Univeristy is a National Capability funded by the BBSRC for use by researchers from academia and industry. Image copyright by Vince Jones – Whole Picture.

An institute at Aberystwyth University is a founder member of a new alliance of 35 of the UK’s foremost research agencies and institutes.

The Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) located in Gogerddan is the sole Welsh member of the new National Research Organisations Group.

Dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of people, communities, the economy and national priorities, the group is designed to be a trusted partner for government, academia and industry to give an authoritative perspective on science, policy, and research investment.

It will also inform decisions to meet national priorities, such as growth, security and resilience, while driving progress toward net zero and UK environmental goals.

Professor Iain Donnison, Head of the IBERS research institute, which is part of Aberystwyth University and strategically funded by the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, said:

“We warmly welcome the launch of the National Research Organisations Group and are delighted that IBERS is one of the founding members. As a national capability in grassland and plant breeding science, we are well placed to support national food security as well as contributing to UK priorities for advancing scientific discovery to accelerate innovation and support clean economic growth.”

UK Government Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

“Research and Development is essential to building a better Britain. From new treatments for cancer, to breakthroughs in clean energy or developing the computers of the future, the path to a stronger economy and society will be dependent on science and innovation.”

 

“There has never been a better time for the UK's research institutes and public research bodies to pull together. By aligning their capabilities to deliver maximum impact, the NRO Group will be a key part of our efforts to ensure that science and technology benefits everyone.”

The NRO group brings together many agencies and institutes that provide unique national and international capabilities.

Dr Stuart Wainwright, NRO Group Director and CEO of the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, said:

“I’ve worked with many NROs over the last 25 years and have consistently been inspired by how their science improves lives, drives growth and ensures our national security. Through the new NRO Group we aim to do even more good for the nation and our people.”

The new alliance is underpinned by a formal partnership agreement and further information can be found at www.nrogroup.org.



