Aberglasney set to host Dragon Bonsai Spring Show

Aberglasney is set to host the Dragon Bonsai Spring Show.

The two-day event will include everything from spectacular trees to equipment for Bonsai enthusiasts and admirers.

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, 8 and 9 March 2025. The organisers, Dragon Bonsai Club, hope those with an interest in Bonsai trees, as well as those looking to have a Bonsai tree, will attend the free event.

There will be a Bonsai Tree Show and Bonsai trees for sale, as well as Bonsai tools and handmade Bonsai pots at the event.

An open clinic will be available for anyone that has a tree and needs advice. Visitors can bring their own Bonsai trees and members of the Dragon Bonsai club will provide advice on care and offer ideas on styling. There will also be opportunities for anyone to have a go at styling a Bonsai tree.

Helen Scutt, Aberglasney Gardens’ Director, said:

“We are pleased to host the Dragon Bonsai Club meetings each Sunday at Aberglasney and look forward to the Spring Show being held in the mansion next month. We hope visitors to the Gardens will enjoy this unique Bonsai experience.”

Simon Evans, Chairman of the Dragon Bonsai Club said:

“Throughout the past 12 months all the Dragon team have been working on refining their trees and our spring show will have some of the best that the Club has to offer on display. The location for the event is perfect – and we are very grateful for the continued support of the Aberglasney team.”

Entrance to the Dragon Bonsai Spring Show is free of charge, however, normal admission fees to Aberglasney Gardens will apply. The Show will be open from 10.30am on both days.