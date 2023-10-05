Aberglasney Gardens Delighted to Win 2023 Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Aberglasney Gardens is thrilled to have been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner.

The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing Aberglasney among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Aberglasney’s Director of Operations Jim Stribling said,

“To rank among the top ten percent of those listed on Tripadvisor, as one of the best places to visit, two years in a row, is outstanding. We are grateful to all those who have taken the time to leave us a review after visiting. It is no cliché when I say that all the team, the gardeners, the tearooms, the giftshop and the administrative team, all take the reviews on board to help make a visit to Aberglasney the best possible experience for everyone. We have worked hard over the past twelve months to offer even more reasons to visit Aberglasney with family trails, forest school, music events and our regular arts and crafts exhibitions. It is fantastic that the reviews on Tripadvisor have recognised the hard work and dedication of our small team.”

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travellers, from planning, to booking, to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat, based on guidance from those who have been there before.