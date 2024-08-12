Aberglasney Food & Music Fair to Combine with Welsh Orchid Festival

Aberglasney is set to combine its successful Food & Music Fair with the Welsh Orchid Festival.

The weekend-long event, which takes place on 7 & 8 September 2024, will be a celebration of orchids, locally produced food and drink and the entertainment will be provided by music artists from around west Wales.

The 16th Welsh Orchid Festival, organised by the Orchid Study Group, will be an opportunity for visitors to learn about rare species and popular hybrid orchids. Visitors will also be able to purchase orchids, carnivorous plants, orchid companion plants and botanical paintings.

Aberglasney is also introducing a new garden sales village for the event. Those attending will have an opportunity to purchase indoor and outdoor plants and plant related products.

Jim Stribling, Aberglasney’s Director of Operations, said:

“Following on from the success of our first ever Food & Music Fair last year, we wanted to be able to offer our visitors even more of a reason to attend this year as it is our 25th anniversary. We were delighted when the Orchid Study Group agreed to hold their annual Welsh Orchid Festival as part of the Food & Music Fair weekend. We hope visitors to the Gardens will enjoy this extra special experience.”

The Fair will be open each day from 10am until 5pm. Entrance to the event will be £14.50 per person with no separate entrance fee to the Gardens. Aberglasney members are admitted to the event free of charge as part of their membership package. Parking will be at the Gardens with additional parking available in adjoining fields. Group discounts are available if pre-arranged.

During the weekend children will be able to play a variety of lawn games and take part in the Aberglasney Children’s Trail to learn more about the trees that call the gardens their home.

Amongst those appearing on the music main stage will be Old Strafford, Nia Tyler and Llandovery’s very own The Treasure Hunters on the Saturday. On the Sunday the main acts include Saxy Brass and The Flyrites. There will also be Carmarthen Ukuleles and the Wondering Minstrel to keep visitors entertained.

The Gardens will feature dozens of stalls featuring some of the best west Wales has to offer including honey, cakes, fudge and spirits. There will also be on-the-go hot food stalls and Aberglasney’s very own Tearooms with its terrace overlooking the Pool Garden.

Liz Hopkins, Secretary of the Orchid Study Group said: