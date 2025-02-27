Tourism  |

27 February 2025
Tourism

Aberavon Seafront to Get a Major Boost with New Attractions

Neath Port Talbot Council has entered into an agreement with long established fairground company Studts Events Ltd to bring a 118ft high ‘big wheel’ ride to the Aberavon Seafront this year.

Subject to planning permission, the ride, known as The Big Wheel at Aberavon Seafront, will operate in the summer months up to 2027. It will be accompanied by a series of fun fairs at the seafront run by the same company also in the summer months up to 2027.

Sean Smith, Operations Director at Studts Events, said:

“As a local family company we are very grateful and excited for the opportunity to bring another amazing attraction to the Aberavon Seafront alongside our fun fairs.“

The grand opening of the big wheel will take place in the next few months.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said:

“This agreement, if approved by planning, will provide additional attractions at the Aberavon Seafront for local residents and visitors consistent with the ambitions set out in the council’s Aberavon Seafront Masterplan and the Destination Management Plan.”

The big wheel and fun fairs will be based on a seafront site opposite the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre.



