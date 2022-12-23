A Third of New Homes Built in First Phase of Lisvane Development

A new community is taking shape at Bellway’s Longwood Grange development in Lisvane, just over a year on from the first homes going on sale.

Bellway is building 270 homes at the development, off Maerdy Lane, as part of the wider Churchlands neighbourhood on the northern edge of Cardiff.

A third of the properties in the first phase of 64 homes at Longwood Grange have now been completed and occupied. This phase includes 49 houses for private sale – 18 of these have been handed over to their new owners, with a further 21 homes reserved off-plan.

There are also 15 affordable homes available within this phase for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership, with nine of these finished and occupied.

Dan Shone, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said:

“We have made a lot of progress in a year, as Longwood Grange has become home to a new community of residents. “This project is meeting a growing need for housing in and around Cardiff, and this has translated into high levels of interest in the new homes we are building. “Not only is construction progressing well, but sales are also well advanced with 39 private homes sold. This is very much a sought-after area because it is only a 15-minute drive from the city centre, and it has easy access to the M4 and A48. “We have a range of properties designed to appeal to a variety of people and we are finding that people at all life stages from young families to retired people are attracted to the lifestyle offered here. “Our three showhomes on the development have played their part in generating interest as they showcase the build quality and high standards of design of our houses. Visitors are easily able to imagine living happily in one of our homes.”

Bellway is building a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses for sale at Longwood Grange. There are three showhomes open at the development, a three-bedroom Birch, as well as two four-bedroom properties, the Chestnut and the Sycamore.

The site manager at Longwood Grange, Paul Oakley, has won a Seal of Excellence award as part of the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job awards for his work on the development.

More information can be found by visiting www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/wales/longwood-grange or by calling the sales team on 029 2168 1030.