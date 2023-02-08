A Greener Wales: Developing Skills to Keep Up with a Changing World

Tom Sawyer is the CEO of the Port of Milford Haven, the UK’s largest energy port and an important feature in the maritime history of Wales. As a key figure in the development of Pembrokeshire’s renewable energy transition, Tom discusses the expansion of skills and training opportunities around the area in an age of multidimensional sustainable progression.

With a shift to more sustainable energy solutions, and freeport status on the horizon, the Port of Milford Haven and its surrounding areas are poised for an epoch of huge economic growth and opportunity for businesses and communities alike. Not only will this contribute towards the Net Zero target, but it will also allow Pembrokeshire and its surrounding areas to benefit from a wealth of employment opportunities for local people of all ages and skill levels.

Tom recounts his own move to the area, having previously worked all over the world. He explains:

“I started work as an assistant lighthouse keeper, responsible for marine safety before joining the Royal Air Force. I was in the RAF for almost 30 years, and I loved it, but I wanted a career change, so I transitioned into defence, security, intelligence, and technology before moving to Pembrokeshire last year for my current role.”

As CEO of the Port of Milford Haven, he now leads on providing expert solutions in marine operations, connecting the dots of his previous experience. He explains:

“Fundamentally, all of my jobs have been about leadership Taking relatively complex things and making sense of them so I can explain them to others in a comprehensible way and giving clarity to organisations so that they can move forward with a sense of purpose and mission to achieve a goal. “In leadership, regardless of whether the organisation is large or small, you’ll have a cluster of stakeholders in the form of employees, communities, customers, clients, and partners that sit around you and need to be taken on that journey as well.”

As the UK’s largest energy port, the product that comes ashore at the Port of Milford Haven is used to power the UK and can travel through North Sea interconnectors to power Europe.

Summarising its current business and eventual trajectory, Tom said:

“We keep the UK’s western energy gateway open and operating in a safe and effective manner. We make sure that the lights stay on, vehicles keep moving, homes are warm, and the lifeblood of our economy keeps flowing through our waterway. “The largest part of our business at the moment is the pilotage of vessels in and out of the port. We move 30 million tonnes of cargo a year which we can expect to increase significantly over the next 20-40 years. “We stand on the new dawn of renewables, hydrogen and floating offshore wind arrays, which will create great opportunities for our business and for the communities around the waterway.”

Discussing the influx of economic growth expected to happen as a result of the move towards these energy sources, Tom said:

“When major developers win the contracts to build these arrays in the Celtic Sea, they will quickly be looking for places they can put their facilities. “Our Celtic Freeport bid – a public-private partnership we’ve formed with Pembrokeshire County Council, Associated British Ports and Neath Port Talbot Council – will unlock billions of pounds of investment in modern, green technologies. This transformational project aims to deliver the widest possible opportunities for Wales by accelerating innovation and encouraging significant investment. Half a million pounds of retained business rates will also fast-track modern skills development within the Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire freeport areas.”

But to the Port of Milford Haven, sustainability is about more than how we power the nation. As Tom explains:

“Sustainability is one of our core values, but NetZero is just part of a much wider sustainability effort. There is a real passion here to ensure we are great custodians of the place we’re responsible for. We fully intend to make sure that we hand it on to future generations in a better condition than when we took it over. “For us, sustainability covers a number of things. It includes long-term aspirations for the people that live and work here as well as sustainable business environments. We offer a social and community benefit to those who live near the waterway. Where we generate strong revenue, we can reinvest that in ourselves and our communities for good. “As a result of the Freeport policy and transitioning green energy development in the area, up to 16,000 jobs will be created. Our vision is for those jobs to go to local people, as well as attracting new talent to the area. The proposition of great jobs, a great environment, and a great life here in Pembrokeshire is part of that sustainability model for us.”

The impending economic boom won’t only attract young people and new skills to the area but will also enrich the existing community and create more opportunities for people with traditional trades. Tom explains:

“It's not just for scientists and engineers at all. People in a number of other industries from hospitality to manufacturing will also reap the benefits of this growth. Industrial knowledge and experience will be essential for some of these renewable energy contracts, but complex problem solving and system level thinking are also needed. We will have to address how we integrate the new energy sources with the current infrastructure, and that will require a varied workforce with a wide range of skills and experience. “We have the opportunity to diversify the opportunities available in Pembrokeshire so people here become less reliant on the public services and tourism industries for work. We can help to diversify that mix and address some fundamental problems in terms of retaining skills that have been a real challenge here in the past.”

The Welsh Government offers a number of recruitment and training support schemes through Business Wales for employers looking to attract new talent and retrain their existing workforce.

One of these is Wales’ highly successful Apprenticeships programme:

“Apprenticeships are one thing we’re looking to grow at the port, they’ll be hugely important in developing the very specific skills we need here to grow and take advantage of future opportunities. “And because we’re investing significantly in our workforce, we want those people to want to stay and keep working with us. We recognise that we need to provide an opportunity for a 30-plus-year career where bright young people can come out of education at whatever level and take up the opportunities that are present here. “We want to excite them, attract them, and retain them over the long term so we have that multigenerational buy-in, expertise and commitment to this waterway’s future.

Discussing what skills will be needed to support this transition, Tom advises:

“We simply need people to be literate, numerate, acquire a skill, do a relevant qualification course where possible but fundamentally be interesting and engaged. Say yes to opportunities, take risks and see where there are business opportunities for new start-ups and endeavours to thrive here. “There will be a long-term requirement for traditional skills, and it will continue to be that way. But there will be a whole bunch of skills to learn that will present young people with new and exciting opportunities in Pembrokeshire.”

