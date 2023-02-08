Just Days Left to Exhibit at this Year’s Marine Energy Wales Conference 2023

Businesses and organisations across Wales, looking to make connections within one of Wales fastest growing and innovative sectors, have just days left to book their exhibition stand at The UK's largest annual event dedicated to marine renewable energy.

The Marine Energy Wales Conference takes place on the 21-22 March 2023, in Swansea Arena.

The two-day event is a great opportunity for businesses of all shapes and sizes to make connections and network with the organisations and companies helping to shape Wales’ renewable energy future.

A stand at the event costs just £700+vat and includes:

2m by 3m exhibition booth*

2m trestle table

2 foldable chairs

13-amp power supply

Overhead lighting

Overhead name sign

*Larger stands available, open to discussions.

Marine Renewable energy has the power to transform our regional economy, energy security and future prosperity, offering a once in a generation opportunity for Wales’ future workforce. The net zero economy is a multi-billion pound opportunity with the power to deliver thousands of jobs to our coastal regions.

Jay Sheppard, Project Manager at Marine Energy Wales commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the Rt. Honorable Mark Drakeford MS, First Minister of Wales, and Rt Hon David TC Davies MP, Secretary of State for Wales, as keynote speakers this year.

Attendees from across Wales and the UK will include senior policy makers, technology and project developers, regulators, advisers, supply chain companies, academics and students with an interest in a career in marine renewables.

Any business looking to engage and network with individuals in this fast-growing sector are encouraged to contact us before the end of the week. We have a limited number of stands still available. Exhibition and sponsorship closes on the 10th Feb.”

Some of the themes of this year’s event include: