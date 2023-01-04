A Framework to Develop the Infrastructure our Industries will Need to Reach NetZero

As part of a new series focused on the ambitions and opportunities of the Celtic Freeport bid in South Wales, Business News Wales spoke with lead of the South Wales Industrial Cluster, Chris Williams who explains the role the Celtic Freeport can have in helping to establish an investment framework needed to develop the infrastructure that our Industries in Wales will need to reach net zero.

About the Celtic Freeport Bid

Celtic Freeport is an exciting project that will unlock the widest possible opportunities for Wales by accelerating innovation and encouraging significant investment, while fast-tracking modern skills for new green industries and national decarbonisation.

With development sites throughout Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire, the Celtic Freeport will:

Support 16,000 new green jobs

Generate £5.5bn of new investment

Accelerate the roll-out of floating offshore wind and the hydrogen economy.

Background

In September 2022, the Welsh and UK governments invited proposals for a freeport in Wales.

The closing date for bids was 24 November 2022, with the winning bid expected to be announced in early February.

The Celtic Freeport bid was lodged on behalf of a public-private consortium whose partners include Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

