A Call to Clean Up Wales’ Waterways

As a Welsh company, Hydro Industries has successfully tackled water pollution challenges across the globe. From Ecuador to the Middle East, we’ve been able to deliver swift, efficient, and innovative solutions. But it raises an obvious question: why aren’t we doing more to address water pollution in Wales, where the issue is becoming just as pressing?

Living in Mumbles, I see the problem firsthand. My family and I swim in the local waters, and it’s frustrating to witness the growing environmental concerns surrounding our rivers and coastlines. My children often ask me, “Why aren’t you helping clean our waters?” Unfortunately, the reality is that despite our expertise and the critical nature of the issue, progress in addressing water pollution in Wales has been slow.

One of the biggest challenges facing Welsh waterways stems from the legacy of mining. The toxic discharge from abandoned metal mines is a significant source of pollution, affecting around 1,300 sites across Wales. Of those, only about 50 have been targeted for cleanup, and yet, the process is moving at a glacial pace. It’s disheartening to hear that addressing a single mine could take up to seven years, especially when we have proven solutions that could be deployed in a fraction of that time.

At Hydro, we have the capability to treat this type of pollution quickly and effectively. Our technology is designed and developed in Wales, and we’re using it to address much worse contamination issues in other parts of the world. For instance, in Ecuador, we’ve deployed systems to treat highly toxic landfill leachate at high altitudes in record time. The same approach could be applied here in Wales, where the toxic metals from mines, such as lead, zinc, and cadmium, are continuously leaching into our rivers and streams.

The disconnect between policy and implementation is one of the major barriers we face. We hear constant talk about climate emergencies, yet when it comes to taking action, particularly in the case of water pollution, the urgency seems to fade. Wales, with its rich natural resources and historical industrial activity, needs more than just strategic discussions. We need tactical, practical solutions.

This is where collaboration is key. We’re ready and willing to work with Natural Resources Wales, the Welsh Government, and other stakeholders to accelerate cleanup efforts. But it’s not just about businesses like Hydro stepping up. We need to bring in the universities and academic institutions to leverage their technical expertise. They can play a vital role in data analysis and testing, which are crucial for effective water treatment strategies.

We’re already doing this type of work globally, but the frustration lies in not being able to make a bigger impact here at home. If someone asked us to fix a mine site in Wales in 3-4 months, we could deliver. The technology is ready, the expertise is here, and the motivation is strong. What’s missing is the alignment between government, environmental agencies, and businesses to make it happen.

Hydro is more than just a technology provider, we’re a Welsh company that cares deeply about our community and environment. The situation in Wales is dire, but it’s not insurmountable. With the right leadership and a commitment to action, we can clean up our rivers and coastlines, creating a healthier future for all.

There’s a new government in place, and we’re eager to engage with them. We’ve already had encouraging conversations with key figures like Baroness Jenny Chapman, and we look forward to working more closely with the Welsh Government. The time for talk has passed, it’s time for action, and Hydro Industries is ready to lead the charge.

Let’s not wait any longer to protect our natural resources. Wales deserves clean water, and we have the means to make that a reality. We’re here, just down the road, and we’re ready to help.