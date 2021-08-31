A Blessing in Disguise: Tapping into a Bigger Audience

Based in the historic Pryce Jones building in Newtown town centre, the Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub enables those in the local area to benefit from its intensive business support. This incubation space will allow you to develop your skills in a collaborative and vibrant working environment.

Lucie Andrews, the Hub’s Engagement Coordinator, chats to Business News Wales about how the team have had to adapt following the pandemic.

Lucie said:

“Overnight, we got to use Zoom and all of our workshops went online!”

She went on to describe how it was “quite tricky to navigate at the start, how [they] handled everything but it’s actually been a bit of a blessing in disguise as the we’ve been able to tap into a much bigger audience”

The Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is an energetic space that will offer business services to support town centre regeneration by bringing more business in, building local supply chains and providing a range of business services that impact on local entrepreneurs and SMEs.

But how does the Hub help startup businesses?

According to their website, The Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub community is “perfect for start-ups and early stage business owners. Using the extensive knowledge from all of our delivery partners, [they] are excited to offer business support of all levels and guide you through your business journey, giving you the opportunity to take your venture to the next level.”

The programme offers various fully funded workshops and events, including those outside of normal working hours, to support you and your enterprise, building new businesses with better jobs, closer to home.

Lucie describes how the Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub has a number of exciting projects lined up, including a Women’s Conference in September and a Dragon’s Den-style event later on that month.

Lucie has even said that the Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is already starting to think about Christmas! We can’t wait to see what these guys do next…