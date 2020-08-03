900 Extra Staff in Plan to Raise Standards in Welsh Schools

The Welsh Government will provide an additional £29 million to schools to boost support for learners at crucial stages in their education from September.

The equivalent of 600 extra teachers and 300 teaching assistants will be recruited throughout the next school year, targeting extra support at Years 11, 12 and 13, as well as disadvantaged and vulnerable learners of all ages.

This will support learners taking their A levels and GCSEs in 2021, and those known to have been affected most while many schools have been closed since March.

Professional learning resources will be provided to support the new and existing teachers, in preparation for September. Staff will be recruited on a one-year fixed term contract and are expected to move into educational roles in the following school year.

The support package, provided at a school level, could include extra coaching support, personalised learning programmes and additional time and resources for exam year pupils. A range of teaching approaches will be relevant, including blended learning.

Since most schools closed to pupils in March, the Welsh Government has targeted support to ensure continuity of learning, including providing 10,000 digital learning devices, ensuring eligible children continue to receive free school meals, and increasing mental and emotional health and wellbeing support.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: