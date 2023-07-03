£8 Million Refurbishment Completed at 1 Callaghan Square Offices in Cardiff

The £8 million refurbishment of the 1 Callaghan Square office building has added 50,000 sq ft of available Grade A office space to the Cardiff city centre market,

The investment by landlord Cardiff Office Limited, represented by Capital Trust, has transformed the 94,000 sq ft five-storey building and includes a new extended double-height reception area with lounge areas, meeting booths and coffee bar. New cycle storage and ground floor showers and changing rooms have also been added.

Lettings at the building are being handled by global property consultancy Knight Frank.

Mark Sutton, partner in the office agency team of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“The work has been designed to deliver Grade A workspace with a focus on health, well-being and performance, and offers new tenants enhanced air quality, spaciousness and comfort with full-height windows for abundant natural light in a superb city centre location.”

The remaining unlet space on the first three floors, totalling 50,730 sq ft, is now available to let at a quoting rent of £25 per sq ft, with suites available from 7,000 sq ft

The office has gained a WELL Silver rating in the international WELL certification process to measure its commitment to well-being across 10 different categories. The scheme is in use by over 4,000 projects in more than 60 countries.

Guy Hodgson at Capital Trust commented:

“We are delighted to have completed the full refurbishment of the office with our partners at TSK and Avison Young focusing on its excellent ESG credentials and relevance to modern occupiers.”

Callaghan Square – together with Central Square and Capital Quarter – forms an integral part of Cardiff Council’s multi million pound vision for a Central Business District in the heart of the city centre.