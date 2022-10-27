75 New Homes Coming to Newport

Redrow has unveiled its latest development in Newport with the launch of 75 high quality new homes.

Nestled in a peaceful residential area, Parc Elisabeth has been named after the late Queen Elizabeth II who began her first official visit to Wales in Newport following her coronation in June 1953.

Work on the development is now underway with an assortment of three, four and five bedroom homes due to be built over the next two year period. All are being sold from Redrow’s new sales hub at Great Milton Park in Newport.

Andrew Williams is Area Sales Manager for Redrow. He said:

“We’re dedicated to designing and building homes with character that people are proud to live in. Parc Elisabeth truly is a development of distinction. Set in a charming, characterful area, Parc Elisabeth blends the best of past and present.” “All 75 homes are part of our Heritage Collection with a perfect mix of different house types, all of which have been designed with space and light in mind. From open plan living that suits modern day living to luxurious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, every inch of our homes has been carefully considered. Anyone interested should come to Great Milton Park to take a look at our show homes.”

To find out more about Parc Elisabeth please visit Redrow – Parc Elisabeth