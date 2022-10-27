Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

75 New Homes Coming to Newport

Redrow has unveiled its latest development in Newport with the launch of 75 high quality new homes.

Nestled in a peaceful residential area, Parc Elisabeth has been named after the late Queen Elizabeth II who began her first official visit to Wales in Newport following her coronation in June 1953.

Work on the development is now underway with an assortment of three, four and five bedroom homes due to be built over the next two year period. All are being sold from Redrow’s new sales hub at Great Milton Park in Newport.

Andrew Williams is Area Sales Manager for Redrow. He said:

“We’re dedicated to designing and building homes with character that people are proud to live in. Parc Elisabeth truly is a development of distinction. Set in a charming, characterful area, Parc Elisabeth blends the best of past and present.”

“All 75 homes are part of our Heritage Collection with a perfect mix of different house types, all of which have been designed with space and light in mind. From open plan living that suits modern day living to luxurious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, every inch of our homes has been carefully considered. Anyone interested should come to Great Milton Park to take a look at our show homes.”

Redrow is a leading UK premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales and the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit www.redrow.co.uk to find out more.
 

