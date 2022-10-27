Newport Architecture Practice Roberts Limbrick Prepares Regeneration Plans for Maindee

Newport-based architecture practice Roberts Limbrick is working with placemaker Chris Jones Studio and local group Maindee Unlimited to help regenerate Newport’s Maindee District Centre. The companies have carried out extensive public consultation to create a plan based on feedback from residents, businesses, and visitors.

Roberts Limbrick’s plans aim to reflect the distinct character and community of Maindee, making the area safe and welcoming for its diverse residents while supporting the local economy. Sustainability is also a key focus, with an aim to support a circular economy and create a low-carbon future.

When holding public consultations, residents’ priorities included more trees and greenery, more spaces to sit out, and areas for young people to play. All these ideas have been addressed and reflected in the design proposals, which include creating a green public space in Maindee Triangle, design solutions for safer crossing points and reduced traffic speeds, new children’s play facilities, an improved parking area, a pocket park, and a re-worked Maindee Square.

Urban designer and divisional director at Roberts Limbrick, Chris Gentle, says,

“We are delighted to work with Chris Jones Studio and Maindee Unlimited on this exciting project which will improve the lives of people in Maindee. Through holding public consultation, we’ve really got to know the district centre, the people who live in it, and what they want to see. Any regeneration project is focused on people, and this is no exception. This is a long-term project, still in its initial stages but, once implemented, it will have a great impact for decades to come.”

Roberts Limbrick and Chris Jones have worked together to help regenerate a number of urban areas, including Caldicot in Monmouthshire, which has seen improvements such as a people-focused public square and a shopfront design guide.