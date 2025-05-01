Majority of Hiring Managers Claim They Can Spot AI-Enhanced CVs

A total of 73% of hiring managers claim they can spot when a candidate has used AI to create their CV or cover letter.

The survey findings from global talent solutions business Robert Walters reveals how the skyrocketing volume of job applications is leaving hiring managers overwhelmed, leading to longer response times and, ultimately, candidates being left in the dark.

Managers said they could spot AI-generated content mainly due to the impersonal language and perfect formatting, with 35% stating that a use of AI would negatively impact their opinion of the candidate.

86% of jobseekers in the UK feel that their job applications are being ignored – with 54% admitting that they now use AI to help with the job hunt process.

A further 58% state that they would not apply to a role if it had a long application process – with 45% confirming they specifically utilise AI/automation tools when searching for jobs.

70% of hiring managers state that they've noticed an increase in applications. 57% admitted that this influx in applications has caused delays, with many prospective hires not meeting the basic criteria for the roles in question.

The top cause for rejecting applications is a lack of relevant experience, with 62% of hiring managers citing it as their primary reason. In addition, 37% of employers manually review and manage applications in their applicant tracking systems (ATS), but the sheer volume has led to some qualified candidates slipping through the net and being overlooked.

Chris Eldridge, CEO of Robert Walters UK&I, said:

“While AI can be helpful for quick applications, hiring managers value authenticity and a true reflection of a candidate’s experience. Many professionals believe tailoring their CV with AI improves their chances, but employers can often spot the language or overly polished formatting, which can actually work against them.”

The survey reveals that 29% of jobseekers send out over 20 job applications per week.

Chris added:

“This mass outreach can result in candidates missing key details of job postings or failing to tailor their applications to the role. In turn, employers are seeing a higher rate of applications that miss key experience or skills requirements.”

According to the Robert Walters hiring challenges report there has been a correlation with the rise in AI usage in job application and the number of professionals who don’t see the hiring process through to the end. In other words, they ‘ghost’ the hiring manager.

Chris said: