65% Passenger Growth for New Electric Bus Route

New electric TrawsCymru buses running between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth have seen a 65% increase in passengers this year.

Launched at the end of March 2023, the new state-of-the-art buses carried more than 100,000 passengers in their first six months in service and more recently have shown an overall increase of passengers by 65% compared to 2022/23.

Each vehicle saves 3kg of CO2 per round trip, equating to nearly 13,000 cups of tea.

Promotional offers have helped encourage more people to use the sustainable transport service including a £10 travel all-day for two adults and two children summer group ticket, an integrated rail and bus ticket for cheaper travel from Cardiff to Aberystwyth and 50% off journeys during September’s ‘Catch the Bus' month.

The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates said:

“This is great news for bus users and the environment. The introduction of these greener, modern, more comfortable buses has clearly encouraged more people to use the Traws Cymru T1 service and I'm grateful to everyone involved in making this happen.”

Mark Jacobs, Contracts and Performance Manager for TrawsCymru said: