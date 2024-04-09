RamCompare Progeny Project Seeks New Commercial Sheep Flocks

The UK’s leading progeny test for terminal sire breeds, RamCompare is currently calling out for commercial sheep farms across Wales to join the project and support its drive to improve sheep genetics across the country.

RamCompare is jointly funded by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and AHDB and works with partners across the supply chain to drive faster rates of genetic improvement in the UK sheep industry. The project provides data from commercial farms and abattoir records for genetic evaluations, delivered by Signet Breeding Services.

HCC’s Dr Heather McCalman, Research, Development and Sustainability Executive said:

“We are keen to see more farms from Wales joining this pioneering work which uses on farm data to drive genetic improvement within the UK sheep industry. “There are many benefits for the farms involved in RamCompare including engagement in one of the UK’s leading sheep breeding projects, the provision of recorded rams for natural mating, funding to undertake AI and access to AI sires for a portion of the flock, as well as a farm payment. “By utilising the best genetics available, flock performance and profitability can be significantly improved. Selecting breeding stock with high performance figures is widely recognised as the single most effective tool for increasing economic returns and efficiency of livestock production. With this in mind, I would encourage farms from across Wales with an interest in genetics and a willingness to record flock performance to apply.”

The new farms will join the project ahead of the 2024 mating season and will remain involved for two breeding seasons. The flocks will need to meet a set of criteria including keeping a minimum of 300 uniform breeding ewes and have a known flock health status.

Alwyn Nutting from Glascoed Farm, Aberhafesp, Newtown is involved in the project. He said:

“Our interest in using performance recorded stock began when we selected a bull based on figures some years ago. Our interest then moved on to achieving the best from our commercial flock. The project is enabling us to trial high genetic merit rams of different breeds which are selected on specific traits which are believed to best suit our system.”

The application process is now open and will close on Friday 3rd May 2024. More information can be found on the HCC website: www.hybucig.cymru