£640m Reaches Businesses in £2.4bn Welsh Government Covid-19 Response

The Finance Minister Rebecca Evans will set out the extraordinary steps the Welsh Government has taken to dedicate more than £2.4bn to the coronavirus crisis when the supplementary budget is published later today.

This significant financial effort has not only provided more than £750m to fund our NHS and public service response, supporting the supply of PPE, investment in testing and tracing and NHS recruitment, but also helped to deliver the most generous business support package in the UK.

The latest figures out today show that more than 52,000 grants, totalling £640m have been paid to businesses in Wales, who are also benefitting from rates relief through the £1.4bn package announced in March.

The Finance Minister has also called on the UK Government to ease the ‘rigid financial rules’ that limit the Welsh Government’s ability to direct more resources to its COVID response.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: